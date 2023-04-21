Graphene tattoo, the latest in medicine to correct arrhythmias

Heart disease is one of the most important diseases for users because it affects a vital organ. And it is that everything related to heart defects can lead to a very serious health problem. To mitigate some of them, this new graphene tattoo may be the answer to correcting and controlling arrhythmias.

This tattoo can help control arrhythmias using light

One of the tools that any place that develops a business needs by law is a pacemaker. These devices have been shown to be important for a person who has suffered from cardiovascular disease to carry them around if they need them. But there are people who can’t wait to get it and need devices built into their bodies so that diseases can be studied and corrected right now.

This is what researchers from universities said Northwestern, Texas when creating this device. It is a heart implant made of graphene and is as thin as a strand of hair. This advanced pacemaker conforms to the tissue of the heart and is somewhat like an electronic tattoo made of a flexible silicone membrane.

This sticks to the skin and looks very simple, but the truth is that it has very important properties. naturally, It sends electrical impulses necessary to the user’s heart to increase or decrease the rate of its heartbeat as needed.

But there is another important thing that a pacemaker does. It turns out that this implant has a very interesting function in that it responds to light to monitor what is happening in the organ. From what they say at New Atlas, by applying light to the tattoo, you can see the progression of the heartbeat to see how the heart works while it’s being pinned.

Temporary pacemaker

Currently, this graphene tattoo cannot be considered a definitive solution for all users who need a pacemaker. This is a temporary solution because in current tests it only lasted 2 months in test mice. We hope that in some way it will be an important aid to all those who need help with arrhythmias while they wait for their permanent pacemaker.