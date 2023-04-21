Logroño City Council | News

Tomorrow, Saturday, this municipal space of science publishing celebrates its 24th birthday and that is why it has organized its own soap bubble show this weekend, which will take place at 12:00 pm, plus it has free admission. For all the audience to enjoy the “Games of the World” exhibition in the conference room, an exhibition that provides an interesting way to get close to other cultures through various board games, such as Surakarta or Rimau-Rimau, among others.

During this year, the House of Science opened seven exhibitions on various topics, from ‘Travellers on the train! Science and technology on the rails’, which made it possible to learn about the science behind the railways through games, to the science that opened this week: ‘Zone Experiment”, which allows visitors to approach scientific phenomena in an interactive manner.

Similarly, the best nature photographs were presented for the “European Wildlife Photograher of the Year 2022” competition and with the use of “Spanish guitar, the science and art of a universal instrument”, an approach was made to an instrument as Spanish as the guitar.

Also this year, we traveled to the Red Planet with “Mars, Invasion of the Dream” and explored the microscopic life we ​​coexist with in our homes through the “Flatmates, Local Biodiversity” exhibit. The Great Women of Plasticity History still allows us to interview relevant female figures from different eras and disciplines.

Besides exhibitions, the Society of Friends of the Railways has made models of trains and stations such as Haro or the old Logroño station available to the public.

Another entity that has collaborated with Casa de las Ciencias in the past year is La Rioja Astronomical Group, which has put the sky within our reach in the summer and during Space Week. University of La Rioja’s Vaya Cousins ​​and Vaya Elementos also collaborated on Science Week.

In last year’s program, the new course “What do we know about …?” From CSIC where great scientists talked about vaccines, nature or light pollution.

The Mammy Supernova play, the Redoxidables circus show, and the magician Bomber helped tell science in new ways. The Science House is also open to contributions from the public with a gallery of the best photographs of the “First Photography Contest” and mini-stories and Martian postcards submitted by users.