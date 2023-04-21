April 21, 2023

An official said that traditional Chinese medicine has spread to 196 countries and regions

A student experiences moxibustion therapy during a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine at Emmanuel Shevedi Secondary School in Windhoek, Namibia, on April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Musa C Kaseke)

Traditional Chinese medicine has spread to 196 countries and regions and has gained worldwide recognition for its unique strength in disease prevention, control and rehabilitation, according to a Chinese official.

Acupuncture, Lum medicinal bath of Sua Rigpa (Tibetan medicine) and Taijiquan (a combination of martial arts, medicine, philosophy and art) have been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Huang Di Ni Jing and Ben Cao Wei Chunyu, an official in the department, said The National Institutes of Traditional Chinese Medicine, at a press conference on Thursday, said that an ancient Chinese classic of medicine, En Gang Mu, has also been inducted into the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.

Every year, a large number of international students come to China to study traditional Chinese medicine, while the demand for traditional Chinese medicine products and services is growing at the annual China International Fair for Trade in Services, according to Wei.

China has made plans to better introduce traditional Chinese medicine to the world, promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and help build a global community of health for all, according to the source.

