UAdeC invites students from Saltillo Unit High Schools to participate in the 14th University Natural Science Rally

Saltillo Coahuila. April 20, 2023. To promote interest in natural sciences among students of Upper Secondary Education (EMS) in peaceful coexistence, equality and respect in harmony with nature, the Autonomous University of Coahuila through the coordination of the Saltillo Unit and the Academy of Nature Sciences, is called to participate in the XIV University Rally of Natural Sciences, which will be held On Friday, April 28, 2023.

Students enrolled in any state high school (baccalaureate) or UAdeC’s Saltillo Unit Institute may participate, and each campus can register a maximum of three teams of three members each.

Teams will be registered by the Academic Secretary of the School by filling in the form at www.cus.uadec.mx By clicking on the event banner, the deadline for team registration is Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Each team must have a name that identifies it and one of the members is the captain, this must be determined from the moment of registration; The participating teams must present themselves on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 am in the Camporredondo Unit Square in front of Building “G”.

Teams will carry out programmed activities related to subjects of current official baccalaureate programs at UAdeC that correspond to the subjects of Chemistry, Physics, and Biology; The jury will be composed of educators and researchers from the field of natural sciences and related fields.

All participants will receive a participation diploma and the teams that have the first three places will be awarded, and in the event of a tie, the time invested by the team in the implementation and delivery of the activities will be taken into account.

The results will be posted on the page www.cus.uadec.mx on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and the written results will be subsequently sent to each participating school with an indication of the location and date of the award; See the full call at http://www.cus.uadec.mx/deptohtml/academicos/RallyCN.html.