April 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dr. Maria Ramos, a leading cardiologist in Puerto Rico

Dr. Maria Ramos received the highest rating from the American College of Cardiology

Zera Pearson April 5, 2022 1 min read

The specialist serves as the first woman to chair the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society.

Dr.. Maria Ramos, president of the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Maria Ramos, President of the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society, has been selected as a member of the American College of Cardiology’s group, FACC Fellow title American College of Cardiology.

This prestigious honor is a scholarship from the American College of Cardiology, which recognizes the award-winning specialist in front of his colleagues and patients, as a cardiovascular specialist at the top of his field.

Ramos was distinguished by the courage and integrity with which she also exercised her position as the first woman to chair the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society, having chosen the field after a rotation at a veterans hospital.

The doctor commented that her passion for spirituality accompanies her and the benefit of combining them for the patient, as many told her that they feel better when they achieve this balance.

Finally, she admitted that she is grateful for the details her patients give her when they go to Office next to the words of thanks. “They trust you with things, they see you as a sister or a daughter. Trust is great.”

Learn more about Dr. Maria Ramos:

More Stories

4 min read

Digitizing primary care, the goal of health

April 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Science Minister pledged to work with Universities and Gorges on a visit to the Los Lagos region

April 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Paraguayan students protest fake medical degrees | News

April 4, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

5 min read

Android | Why you should activate Airplane Mode during flight | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | nda | nnni | data

April 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The US legislature is asking for the cancellation of visas for Mexican delegates who have formed a friendship group with Russia.

April 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Will Italy reach the 2022 World Cup? This is how I will classify Iran after the punishment

April 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Dr. Maria Ramos received the highest rating from the American College of Cardiology

April 5, 2022 Zera Pearson