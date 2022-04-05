Dr. Maria Ramos received the highest rating from the American College of Cardiology

The specialist serves as the first woman to chair the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society.

Dr.. Maria Ramos, president of the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Dr. Maria Ramos, President of the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society, has been selected as a member of the American College of Cardiology’s group, FACC Fellow title American College of Cardiology.

This prestigious honor is a scholarship from the American College of Cardiology, which recognizes the award-winning specialist in front of his colleagues and patients, as a cardiovascular specialist at the top of his field.

Ramos was distinguished by the courage and integrity with which she also exercised her position as the first woman to chair the Puerto Rican Cardiological Society, having chosen the field after a rotation at a veterans hospital.

The doctor commented that her passion for spirituality accompanies her and the benefit of combining them for the patient, as many told her that they feel better when they achieve this balance.

Finally, she admitted that she is grateful for the details her patients give her when they go to Office next to the words of thanks. “They trust you with things, they see you as a sister or a daughter. Trust is great.”

