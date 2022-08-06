magic power

From time immemorial, the exercise of power began as a person’s need to lead a goal for the greater good. Since man organized himself in society to help and cooperate to solve common problems, it was necessary to create hierarchies and power structures so that the set goals could be achieved by setting times, tasks, goals and rewards. Thus the exercise of power was born, and from then until now countless examples of extraordinary accomplishments of good leadership have emerged that have harmed an entire community and several generations. There was everything in this history of the force.
Given the definition of Venezuelan writer Moises Naim in his book The End of Power, it means the ability to make someone do something or stop doing it. Note what a simple and straightforward description of the definition of the exercise of power. Without a doubt, the power of power is sometimes exercised with precision and in an appropriate sequence that garners respect and attention from the governed, but there are other authoritarian styles that succeed in exercising power on the basis of fear and the division of different levels of society, both economically and educationally. The best way to exercise power is to possess the power of persuasion, conviction and general motivation, and this is where the clean and pure essence of power lies. Not in the commitment to delegate but in the conviction of it.
