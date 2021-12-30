Pope appoints Argentine Economy Minister to the Vatican Academy of Social Sciences

In the midst of negotiating an agreement on Argentina’s debt with the International Monetary Fund, Pope Francis appointed, on Saturday (27) the Argentine Minister of Economy, Martin Guzmán, a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

In an official bulletin published on Saturday (27), the Vatican reported that Francisco “appointed as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences Professor Martin Maximiliano Guzmán, Minister of Economy for the Argentine Nation”.

Guzmán, 39, has been economy minister since 2019, when Alberto Fernandez took office.

The politician is leading Argentina’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a debt of $44 billion that Buenos Aires must renegotiate to avoid default. The newspaper “La Nacion” considered the Argentine Pope’s decision “a big blink of an eye.”

For its part, the specialized media agency of the Vatican i.media indicated that Guzmán had already met three times with the Pope.

Argentina received a $57 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund under the government of liberal Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Upon taking office in December 2019, after Macri’s defeat, current president Alberto Fernandez resigned from receiving unpaid installments and the loan amounted to $44 billion.

Guzmán has been negotiating from day one a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which is likely to expand facilities, replace existing ones, and extend payment terms.

Meanwhile, the administration has promised that such an agreement would have to be approved by Congress, where, after parliamentary elections two weeks ago, no majority power would.

