They note a growing interest in health sciences careers in San Juan

Saturday 22nd April 2023



09:20

The university’s College of Health Sciences has started a new academic year to train students from San Juan for various jobs in the area. With the remarkable expansion that started after the application of the Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, this year adds more jobs.

In this context, the authorities highlighted that, especially after the pandemic, the interest of San Juan residents to obtain study positions in these sciences increased, a scenario that continues to be registered in 2023 from the various departments of San Juan.

“What we have seen is that something that has been so bad for global health as the Covid-19 pandemic has favored those who want to start studying to choose health professions. The context has created a value system that is important for all employee health, and the importance of these professions is increasing. Here we have many of inquiries about health posts,” Angel Pinto, director of the UNC School of Health Sciences, told Diario La Provincia SJ.

In this way, expectations remain high with regard to the training of future professionals, because after the approval of several professions that will be taught for the first time free of charge in the province, inquiries come from interested parties from other provinces. neighbouring countries.

“There is an expectation, the growth has been very big since working with nursing only, and now we are expanding a lot. We are introducing the program in Jatchal, we are working with conventions for Kalingastha, we are creating a tertiary program, the growth is a lot and we are with a lot of work, we have expectations to become a science college healthy,” he emphasized.

He added, “There is a work team after the approval of psychology that had to be submitted and prepared for the National Commission for University Evaluation and Accreditation (CONEAU). We have a team of psychologists and graduates in education and from various branches. Work on regulations in general. (…) We are just In accrediting a bachelor’s degree in nursing, it’s a lot of work.”

Regarding job opportunities, he affirmed that many of the professionals who graduated are already working in various fields, including mining. In this regard, he explained in detail to students from remote departments, that if education was not decentralized to different regions, it would have been difficult for them to travel to Greater San Juan to study.

“We give the technique achieved by the vocational training school, a university for dental assistance, we give the second year and the training places have been increased, since the base was the college of dentists. We also try to see the possibility of having a physical space in the school as if it were a dental clinic,” he concluded. “.

Another profession that is already being taught and whose expected start is Tectunature in Health Statistics, which was requested by the Ministry of Public Health and which lasts for two and a half years.