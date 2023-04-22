Health Sciences and Law, with the greatest demand at UMSNH

Morelia, MI, April 22, 2023. –Health sciences, humanities, and law are the knowledge areas with the greatest demand for applicants to the University of Michoacana at San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH), as indicated by data from the call for fresh admissions.

A press release indicates that, at the cut, a total of more than 17 thousand 760 pre-registrations have been registered in Casa de Hidalgo, of which about 11 thousand 450 have already completed the process of obtaining their file in the various faculties, technical in high school and nursing, according to the data of the Directorate School control.

Nicolaita’s call will be open until March 26, so those interested in implementing the procedure still have time to do so through the official UMSNH portal www.umich.mx

It is emphasized that this must be done in person, as there are no managers or middlemen to do so. Entrance examination for higher level will be held from 10th to 15th June and for high school and nursing technician on the 16th of the same month.

In all cases, results will be posted on July 3 at 6:00 p.m. New entry will be from August 7 to September 29, for the start of the 2023-2024 academic year, on August 14.

It should be noted that after the field of health sciences, humanities and law, exact sciences and engineering continue with the largest number of applicants, later economic – administrative and biological – agricultural.