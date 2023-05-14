How were the layers of the Earth formed?

In this article, we will talk about A Educational resources for all levels which combines knowledge of the natural sciences and geology . It is a simulation of the origin of the layers of the Earth.

There is on the Internet Resources for teaching the natural sciences for all levels. The importance of these tools is that we can use them to help our students achieve meaningful learning.

After all, the natural sciences are The tool with which our students learn about the world they live in. Below, we detail some of the resources you can use, broken down by educational stage.

Early childhood education

For early childhood education, the star resource is CSIC Kids. It is a bank of tools, films, games and activities adapted to different educational levels.

with CSIC Kids Can Teaching our students many issues related to the natural sciences In an entertaining way, in addition, it presents a guide for teachers that allows us to properly deal with the programming of our classes, and to know how to achieve the educational goals using the resource.

primary education

Twink It is a website with hundreds and hundreds of Educational resources are arranged by stage and region. In case Natural Scienceprovides us with materials for primary education of all kinds.

In this sense, we can find from cards to posters and coloring sheets. In addition, we can filter them by topic, such as plant parts, vertebrates, materials, material properties, and so on.

Compulsory secondary education

the environment It is an entity that struggles to educate in The values ​​of preserving and caring for nature for the little ones. For this reason, it has allowed educators a Lots of activities and tools We can move it to the classroom.

These are educational resources that overlap Theoretical content with interactive activities and games. In addition, they are organized according to different themes, including health sciences, environment, energy, land, water, and materials.

Baccalaureate

maybe biology Become the star of the web for teaching natural sciences in the baccalaureate. We already know that during the two courses covered by our students’ learning phase, they focus on passing the EBAU. However, it is important that Let’s also pay attention to developing content that provides them with valuable knowledge. In this sense, this Blog It is perfect, because it provides us with many educational resources, such as digital simulators, games, videos, presentations, and so on.