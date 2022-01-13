Real Madrid wants Ronald Araujo for free!

Florentino Perez can try An unexpected move in 2023. Real Madrid president wants to “steal” F.C.B to one of his team’s greatest “jewels”, Ronald Araujo, as revealed on RKB’s “Sin Concessions”. The Uruguayan central defender will expire his contract with Barcelona next year, and he has not renewed it at the present time.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, they are very attentive to Araujo’s situation, aware of it The situation in the Camp Nou is going through a very sensitive moment And that, at the moment, negotiations with Uruguay (as is the case with Gavi) are paralyzed, because the club does not have enough financial “fair play” to score him with the new salary.

It is worth noting that Al Shara, in addition, has always been on Madrid’s radar, since before his arrival in Barcelona. However, Araujo was very clear and at all times He asked his agent to sign for Barcelona. Now, the situation is completely different, but there is no doubt that the defender is very comfortable at the Camp Nou and has no intention of changing the scene.

Although it is unlikely that Araujo will go to Real Madrid, Barcelona must be very careful Act quickly to retain the central defender and give him a long-term contract, Because it is no secret that he is getting attention and that many clubs will be interested in signing him, especially if it is for free.

Araujo, a pillar of Barcelona

Despite his young age, in which he masquerades as a surprising leadership, Ronald Araujo has become the rock of Barcelona’s defense and one of the team’s most important players. Against Real Madrid, at least, he was a standout player and something he repeats week in and week out. That is why Barcelona must do everything possible to extend his agreement, as he is a key player now and in the future.