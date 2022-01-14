The historical story is that Giannis Antikonmo is the son of Carrie, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. The Milwaukee Bucks saw a historic defeat from Giannis Antikonmo to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The promise of a great match only lasted a few minutes and by the miracle of the gods NBA and banking work Golden State Warriors The beating could not have been more serious. literally, Giannis Antetokounmpo acabó a Stephen Curry y Klay Thompson With a great first game in the game Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, January 13th.

The Milwaukee Bucks started making a difference from the 1st minute in front of the watchful eye Carrie and Thompson Who watched a locomotive named Antetokounmpo pass right by it, pushed it away and got ready to make it happen Historic triple triple defeat this season.

so bucks and Golden State Warriors They kept their most important players on the field The difference that would be historic against Curry, Thompson and their co-stars. After the first two quarters, Giannis Antetokonmo and his companions lead on the scoreboard by 39 points.

how? Just as it reads. The Warriors entered the first-half break with the largest difference in points (39) Ago Steve Care He’s a Golden State coach. The last time the team experienced a spread of this size was in 1961 when they were called the Philadelphia Warriors.

Historic beating by Antetokounmo to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA

In the first half of the match against Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antikonmo and Bobby Portez combined 40 points, More points than the entire San Francisco team. Fortunately, the Dubs seat minimized the historic blast, but the damage was already done. While “Greek monster” Contributed 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists In his team’s victory 118 to 99, Stephen Curry Clay Thompson reported 12 and 11 units, Respectively.