January 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The historical story is that Giannis Antikonmo is the son of Carrie, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors

The historical story is that Giannis Antikonmo is the son of Carrie, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors

Cassandra Curtis January 14, 2022 2 min read

NBA

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. The Milwaukee Bucks saw a historic defeat from Giannis Antikonmo to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2021-22 NBA season.

to Julius Montenegro

Giannis Antikonmo, Clay Thompson and Stephen Curry
© Getty ImagesGiannis Antikonmo, Clay Thompson and Stephen Curry
Julius Montenegro

The promise of a great match only lasted a few minutes and by the miracle of the gods NBA and banking work Golden State Warriors The beating could not have been more serious. literally, Giannis Antetokounmpo acabó a Stephen Curry y Klay Thompson With a great first game in the game Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, January 13th.

The Milwaukee Bucks started making a difference from the 1st minute in front of the watchful eye Carrie and Thompson Who watched a locomotive named Antetokounmpo pass right by it, pushed it away and got ready to make it happen Historic triple triple defeat this season.

so bucks and Golden State Warriors They kept their most important players on the field The difference that would be historic against Curry, Thompson and their co-stars. After the first two quarters, Giannis Antetokonmo and his companions lead on the scoreboard by 39 points.

how? Just as it reads. The Warriors entered the first-half break with the largest difference in points (39) Ago Steve Care He’s a Golden State coach. The last time the team experienced a spread of this size was in 1961 when they were called the Philadelphia Warriors.

Historic beating by Antetokounmo to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA

In the first half of the match against Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antikonmo and Bobby Portez combined 40 points, More points than the entire San Francisco team. Fortunately, the Dubs seat minimized the historic blast, but the damage was already done. While “Greek monster” Contributed 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists In his team’s victory 118 to 99, Stephen Curry Clay Thompson reported 12 and 11 units, Respectively.

See also  Barcelona starts a new stage today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Real Madrid wants Ronald Araujo for free!

January 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the match Inter Milan and Juventus 2-1 | Italian Super Cup Final

January 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Brighton summons Moisés Caicedo in an emergency to confront the wounded Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma | Ecuadoreans abroad | Sports

January 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

They paid $190 million for an apartment in New York

January 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lilipet Diana: Who is Meghan Markle or Harry?

January 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The second Granma 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation Fair will be held in Bayamo (+ photos)

January 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The historical story is that Giannis Antikonmo is the son of Carrie, Thompson and the Golden State Warriors

January 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis