street. Petersburg – Randy Arosarina was born to have great moments. From his stellar performance in the 2020 postseason to his exploits with the Mexican team in the World Baseball Classic this spring, Arozarena shines in key moments.
Now, Cuban is ready to conquer another great event. Arozarena announced on social media Saturday that he will be competing in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Mariners star Julio Rodriguez will also compete in the contest, along with Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dodgers player Mookie Betts.
Arozarena would be the third Tampa Bay player to make the Home Run, joining Evan Longoria in 2008 and Carlos Pena in 2009. Neither Longoria nor Pena advanced past the first round.
But Arozarena isn’t just going to the Home Run festival because of its popularity. Cuban, named as a starter, has hit 15 home runs with the Rays this season, is among the league leaders in average out rushing, and his most out rushing percentage is 91 or better for the Majors in three. during the past four years.
