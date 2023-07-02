They force ‘Tuca’ Ferretti to hold a virtual conference after Atlas vs. Cruz Azul and decides to leave

Technical Director of Machine He was preparing for his usual post-match press conference when he realized, and they confirmed, that it would be virtual rather than face-to-face, something that upset the Brazilian and he decided to leave without answering questions from the media. .

“Communicate with whom? I will only answer the people who are here, that’s why they came. Why not invite them? Why don’t they come down? Let’s see that this is over.

“I don’t understand why they want to do it like this, there are 25,000 people in the exhibition and why they can’t come here to interview me. Ah well, let them come down!” “Toca” Ferretti replied to the press conference organizer, then he got up and left without attending the means Remote media.

Forced defeat Cruz Azul Riccardo Ferretti The press attend as they usually do when their teams aren’t winning.

It must be remembered that it has become customary to hold press conferences virtually during the pandemic as a health security measure, an aspect still common in some teams and competitions, but in some cases mixed, face-to-face and remote press.