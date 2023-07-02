Filling in Charlotte? Honduras fans continue to buy their ticket to watch the Honduras v Haiti Gold Cup quarter-final match

At least 40,000 tickets have been sold for the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras and Haiti doubles.
Honduras fans continue to buy their tickets to enter the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and thus witness the duel between Honduras and Haiti.
At the DIEZ Stadium ticket office, check out the long line of Hondurans who were waiting to purchase their tickets to the stadium because they couldn’t do so online and had waited until hours before committing.
It should be noted that at least 40,000 tickets were sold, although not all of them are catrachos because USA v Trinidad and Tobago will be played as a preliminary game.
Of course, ticket prices at the box office are more expensive than on the official website as tickets for this double date of the 2023 Gold Cup have started.
– ticket office –
The cheapest ticket on sale was $126, which is about 3,114 lempiras, but the most expensive was $350, or 8,652 lempiras.
It is noteworthy that the Bank of America Stadium has a capacity to receive more than 74 thousand spectators. Therefore, there are still many tickets available for the duel between Central America and the Caribbean.
The United States and Trinidadians open this dual date for the last date of the 2023 Gold Cup group stage with their match at 5:00pm, so the star is Honduras and Haiti, which starts at 7:36pm.
