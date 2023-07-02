Filling in Charlotte? Honduras fans continue to buy their ticket to watch the Honduras v Haiti Gold Cup quarter-final match

Honduras fans continue to buy their tickets to enter the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and thus witness the duel between Honduras and Haiti.

At the DIEZ Stadium ticket office, check out the long line of Hondurans who were waiting to purchase their tickets to the stadium because they couldn’t do so online and had waited until hours before committing.

It should be noted that at least 40,000 tickets were sold, although not all of them are catrachos because USA v Trinidad and Tobago will be played as a preliminary game.