Preview, when and how to watch the live broadcast

(CNN Spanish) – After his debut with a free-kick goal that included the painful victory over Cruz Azul, Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, continues its participation in the League Cup: this Tuesday it will host Atlanta United at the DRV PNK stadium.

Although it is not yet known whether the Argentine star will start as a starter, coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino confirmed in a press conference that Messi will play more minutes than he offered against the Mexican national team and that he will be the captain of the team. The same fate befell the Spaniard Sergio Busquets, who can also play from the start.

With a win and a tie, Florida would go straight to the Round of 16. For his part, Atlanta United, led by Gonzalo Pineda, will play his first match in this competition, and Thiago Almada, another world champion with the Argentine national team in Qatar 2022, will be among the headlines.

The match will have a special flavor for Martino, due to his past as the head coach of the Georgia State team. Not only was Tata the first coach in the history of Atlanta United, but he also became a champion in the 2018 season.

What is the League Cup?

The League Cup is a tournament that pits teams from the Mexican and United States leagues against each other, consisting of 15 groups of 3 teams each. The first two from each region make it to the Round of 16, where they’ll be joined by Pachuca and LAFC, already ranked as Liga MX and MLS champions, respectively.

The date and time of the match and how to watch it live

The game will be played at DRV PKN Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, and the schedule, depending on where you are, is as follows:

Miami: 7:30 p.m

Mexico City: 5:30 p.m

Buenos Aires: 8:30 p.m

Bogotá: 6:30 p.m.

Barcelona, ​​Spain: 1:30 a.m

The game can only be watched through the Apple TV app, when MLS Season Pass is purchased.