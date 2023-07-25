HOME RUN in Houston tied with Aroldis Chapman

Posted by Jerry Diaz/@Jerryto94

On Monday, July 24, the Texas Rangers visit Minute Maid Park in Houston to begin a three-game series. The visitors reach the top of the MLS Western Conference by three games over their rivals tonight.

With the Rangers ahead, Texas coach Bruce Bochy decided to drill one of his best relievers in the seventh inning to preserve a nine-for-six lead, Aroldis Chapman. Cuban was booed as he walked towards the mound.

He struck the first blow he encountered. Alex Bregman swung wide three pitches, the last at 102.2 mph.

Then he walked back-to-back with Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu. With two on the bases and one out, it was Chas McCormick’s turn. The North American outfielder is so tight, that he was voted the MLS Most Valuable Player on July 17.

He was already close to tying a Grand Slam in the first ring, and was only a few feet away from pulling off a possible four. However, this time, also with doubts, he manages to knock it out of the park.

McCormick hit a 97.4 mph fastball off center Aroldis Chapman and hit a drive up left center that hit the top of the wall. After a few minutes of review, the home run was declared. The ball traveled 388 feet and exited at 103.8 miles per hour.

Thus, Tucker, Abreu and McCormick scored himself tied at nine.

The swinging and shooting reminded us of Jose Altuve’s home run at Minute Maid Park against the former New York Yankees left-hander to end the American League Championship Series in 2019. In fact, McCormick celebrated by hitting the home run with the Venezuelan off the bench.

tied at Houston after seven innings. Let’s see the play.

