The Yankees have updated Anthony Rizzo’s status for the 2024 ALDS

On October 3, it was learned that a group New York Yankees He might not have a first baseman; Anthony Rizzoat the start of the postseason.

Aaron Booneteam manager New York Yankeeshe said in an interview MLB.com That left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo is still around “Method of treatment”. That is, the 35-year-old has not yet engaged in any baseball-related activities. Brian Cashman himself (the New York GM) also announced that Rizzo is in a “tight window” to recover.

Cashman also mentioned this DJ LeMahieu I have already started training. However, take it Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice like “Main names” To guard first base for the New York Yankees in the postseason. Which was not surprising, as it was expected that these two players were best suited to perform this role in the upcoming qualifiers.

The New York Yankees trust their replacement players

Aaron Boone explained: “As far as first base, if Rizzo can’t be there, it will be Ben Rice, who has gained valuable experience this year. Oswaldo Cabrera was clearly an excellent player who could replace him. We’ll take a look at other players as well. If something happens during the game, it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and step up.”.

In the recently concluded regular campaign, Anthony Rizzo He played 92 games as a starter New York Yankees. He slashed .228/.301/.335/.637 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. while DJ LeMahieu He defended first base 38 times (36 games as a third baseman) and had an offensive line of .204/.269/.259/.527 with two home runs and 26 RBIs.

next to, Ben Riceplayed 49 times as a first baseman (one game as a catcher) and although his batting average wasn’t great (.171), he collected seven homers and 23 RBIs in just 152 at-bats. Versatile Venezuelan, Oswaldo Cabreraserved in eight different positions this year. At first base, he played in 13 of 108 games, posting a .247/.296/.365/.661 average with eight homers and 36 RBIs.

This is likely to be the biggest concern New York Yankees In the playoffs is the absence of a star first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Well, the Broncos’ manager pointed out that they have more depth at baserunning, referring to the absence of a left-handed pitcher. Nestor Cortes. Boone said: “We can handle that.”.

However, with Rice and Cabrera, first base shouldn’t be much of an issue for either of them. New York Yankees And his aspirations to achieve his 28th title MLB. New York’s iconic team will face the Kansas City Royals next Saturday, October 5 at American League Series. If he can win three matches, he will advance to the next stage, and if he passes it, he will also seek to win the world championship that has eluded him since 2009.

The New York Yankees will be trying to win their 28th MLB title, and to do so they will also have replacement players at the start of the Division Series.

