Pop Labs | A series of talks on popular culture Faculty of Social Sciences

Research programme “Studies in popular culture: local forms, global designs, and popular semiotics” (CEA, FCS, UNC) COURSE CALLS”Pop Labs“, two talks dedicated to the problem of popular and mass culture. Each meeting will include the participation of specialists from the National University of Cordoba who have dealt during their professional lives with different dimensions of current culture.

►” Bastard cultures and coldness “ With the Dr. Omar Rincon (University of the Andes).

The meeting will be held on Friday, May 24 at 2 p.min the Red Hall of CIECS.

Free entry: No registration required.

*Omar Rincon (University of Los Andes) is Doctor of Humanities and Social Sciences, journalist and essayist, dedicated to the study of media culture, entertainment and political communication. He has promoted numerous investigations into the narratives of audiovisual media and popular culture of our time, a problem he particularly addresses in one of his recent books “Illicit Cultures: Between Popularity and Coolness” (2022).

► “ Popular culture after popular “

With the Dr. Pablo Alabarcis (Conisit, Oba).

The meeting will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11 amin the Red Hall of CIECS.

*Pablo Alejandro Alabarces is a sociologist and researcher at CONICET. He currently teaches the Popular Culture Seminar in the Communication Sciences Program of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires, where he is a full professor, and teaches the Popular Culture Seminar, a subject on which he has published numerous articles and essays. He has written books, including “Post-Popular: Popular Cultures after Hybridity” (2021).