November 26, 2022

Poland defeated Saudi Arabia with goals from Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and entered Group C in Qatar 2022.

November 26, 2022

2022-11-26

Poland On Saturday, 2-0 defeated A.J Kingdom Saudi Arabia They stormed Group C Command Qatar2022 in a game where Robert Lewandowski He sheds tears of happiness by scoring his first goal in the World Cup.

Peter Zelensky He opened the scoring in the 39th minute and Lewandowski decided in the 82nd minute after the goalkeeper Wojciech Szysny Saving a Saudi penalty kick in the stadium Education City.

Poland Al Muftah leads with 4 points, followed by Saudi Arabia with 3, waiting for the vital night duel between them Mexico (1) f Argentina (0).

Lewandowskiwho also helped score a goal ZelenskyHe was moved with joy and relief after scoring his first goal in the five games he played in two cups From Globalismremoving the thorn from the missed penalty kick in the debut vs Mexico (0-0).

Poland They will have the chance to seal their first pass to the last 16 since 1986 in the last hectic day of the group meeting Argentina.

Kingdom Saudi Arabiawho gave the tournament the biggest surprise by defeating Argentina From Messihe sought by all means to achieve a victory that would automatically classify him to the round of 16.

lines |

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny – Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski – Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Krystian Bielik – Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski (capt.)

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)

Kingdom Saudi Arabia: Muhammad Al-Owais – Abdul-Ilah Al-Omari, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Muhammad Al-Buraik, Saud Abdul-Hamid – Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Sami Al-Naji, Muhammad Kanoo – Firas Al-Buraikan, Salem Al-Dosari (Captain) and Saleh. monthly.

Coach: Hervé Renard (France)

