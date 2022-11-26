2022-11-26

Poland On Saturday, 2-0 defeated A.J Kingdom Saudi Arabia They stormed Group C Command Qatar–2022 in a game where Robert Lewandowski He sheds tears of happiness by scoring his first goal in the World Cup.

Peter Zelensky He opened the scoring in the 39th minute and Lewandowski decided in the 82nd minute after the goalkeeper Wojciech Szysny Saving a Saudi penalty kick in the stadium Education City.

Poland Al Muftah leads with 4 points, followed by Saudi Arabia with 3, waiting for the vital night duel between them Mexico (1) f Argentina (0).