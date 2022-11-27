The Mexican national team, locked in the locker room for an hour, after losing to Argentina

The Mexican national team players stayed for an hour in their locker room. No one attended the mixed area to make statements to the media

Qatar – in Mexico national team He stayed in his dressing room for an hour after the defeat Argentina This leaves it last in Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Strategist Gerardo Martino He gave the press conference, but the mixed-zone players didn’t show up. The first items to leave were the goalkeepers Alfredo Talavera s Rodolfo Cottawho did not even turn to look at the reporters.

The journalists waited patiently, but there was not a single player who showed his face the way Poland did. The last to come out, but accompanied by security is Luis Romo, but no one else has been brought into the mixed area of Lusail Stadium which seemed full of reporters who were searching for words Lionel Messithe number of the Argentine national team.

No explanation was given for the lateness of the Mexican national team, but similarly, the Argentine team was not present during that period either.

The Mexican national team was unable to face Argentina, and its passes will be played against the Arabs next Wednesday. Getty Images

Mexico lost to Albiceleste It was one unit bottom of Group C. Now, it will depend on multiplication Arabic For more than three targets to search for an opportunity to get to the next stage which seems very complicated.





2 related

Next Wednesday, Argentina (3, +1) will face Poland (4, +2), while Mexico (1, -2) will face Saudi Arabia (3, -1).

Group overview c

But what happens in the event of a tie on points? Next, on ESPN we present the tie-breaking criteria for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the first case, the largest number of points obtained in all group matches is taken into account. There you will see the highest goal difference in all group matches and then the highest number of goals scored in all matches in the sector.

Notwithstanding, if two or more teams obtain the same score according to the above criteria, the positions will be decided as follows.

first, the highest number of points obtained in the group matches played between the respective teams; That is, a direct duel. Then the highest goal difference in the group matches played between the respective teams.

If parity continues, the highest number of goals scored in group matches played between the respective teams will be taken into consideration.

At this moment, if two or more teams remain equal, the largest number of points obtained for sporting behavior will be taken into account, according to the number of yellow and red cards obtained.