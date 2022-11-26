November 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad News! Disclosure of the results of the exams of the striker Ener Valencia, could he be against Senegal?

Bad News! Disclosure of the results of the exams of the striker Ener Valencia, could he be against Senegal?

Cassandra Curtis November 26, 2022 2 min read

2022-11-25

The negative point in Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands was the removal on a stretcher of Inner Valencia, captain and top scorer of La Tre.

The question that immediately emerged was: Will he play the next match against Senegal? The striker himself answered this question in the mixed area of ​​Khalifa International Stadium after committing.

“I ran tests and it turns out I have a sprained knee and that bothers me a bit. Today I played with a sprain, I played with a little bit of pain. The most important thing is that I was able to help the group and we’re still strong and thinking big,” said Superman.

It will not be televised: Schedule and broadcast the matches of Argentina and Mexico, and the rest of Saturday’s matches in the World Cup in Qatar.

When asked if he would play against Africans, he gave an optimistic but not definitive answer. “He let me play this (match), let’s hope I’m much better in the next game and can keep helping.” So we have to wait for how it will develop in the next three days before the duel in order to pass to the round of 16.

The Ecuadorians and Senegalese face off next Tuesday, November 29, at 10 (Ecuadorian time) at Khalifa International Stadium. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro reach a tie to qualify for the next stage. While Aliou Cisse’s men need a win to progress. The tricolor can take first place if they beat the Africans and the Dutch unbeaten Qatar or beat them to a lesser extent.

See also  Santiago Muñoz, in exchange for the signing of Newcastle United in England

Superman is very important to Ecuador, as he is their all-time top scorer and top scorer in the World Cup. In addition, he is the captain of the team and the most experienced player in the Ecuadorian squad at the start of the eleventh season, where young footballers dominate. So his absence would be a huge blow to La Tri.

Valencia is tough: more goals than matches at the World Cup

Although he was criticized for his cap-setting, as he was on a seven-match drought (he even missed a penalty in a friendly against Japan), the Fenerbahçe player once again gave La Tri joy, thanks to conquests in his 2nd first. A match against Qatar and now with a goal against the European team.

In this way, Valencia reached six World Cup goals (three in Brazil 2014 and three in this edition) and equaled the record shared by Oleg Salenko, Paolo Rossi and Eusébio, who were the top scorers for consecutive goals with a national team in 2014. These tournaments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

always on top! Albert Pujols stars in MLB’s Play of the Year

November 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Senegal enters the 16th round struggle and sends host Qatar to the World Cup!

November 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Sneijder “admits” that he “wasn’t a penalty” during Mexico’s half against the Netherlands

November 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

He disappeared on a boat and that’s how he was rescued

November 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Teachers take BUAZ Biological Sciences facilities

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bad News! Disclosure of the results of the exams of the striker Ener Valencia, could he be against Senegal?

November 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The Chavisa regime delegation arrived in Mexico to resume dialogue with the Venezuelan opposition

November 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward