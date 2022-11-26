Bad News! Disclosure of the results of the exams of the striker Ener Valencia, could he be against Senegal?

2022-11-25

The negative point in Ecuador’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands was the removal on a stretcher of Inner Valencia, captain and top scorer of La Tre.

The question that immediately emerged was: Will he play the next match against Senegal? The striker himself answered this question in the mixed area of ​​Khalifa International Stadium after committing.

“I ran tests and it turns out I have a sprained knee and that bothers me a bit. Today I played with a sprain, I played with a little bit of pain. The most important thing is that I was able to help the group and we’re still strong and thinking big,” said Superman.

It will not be televised: Schedule and broadcast the matches of Argentina and Mexico, and the rest of Saturday’s matches in the World Cup in Qatar.

When asked if he would play against Africans, he gave an optimistic but not definitive answer. “He let me play this (match), let’s hope I’m much better in the next game and can keep helping.” So we have to wait for how it will develop in the next three days before the duel in order to pass to the round of 16.

The Ecuadorians and Senegalese face off next Tuesday, November 29, at 10 (Ecuadorian time) at Khalifa International Stadium. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro reach a tie to qualify for the next stage. While Aliou Cisse’s men need a win to progress. The tricolor can take first place if they beat the Africans and the Dutch unbeaten Qatar or beat them to a lesser extent.