Playing for FC Barcelona, ​​the ‘dream’ that Junior Sornosa hopes to achieve | National Championship | Sports

The LigaPro champion with Independiente del Valle said he’s been a yellow fan since childhood.

Current Independiente del Valle player Junior Sornosa He emphasized that one of his desires as a professional footballer is to be able to Playing in FC Barcelona, an image he was considered a fan of since his childhood. the LigaPro Champion 2021 His relationship with the planned club ends on December 31 and despite the fact that his intention is to stay, if he cannot renew, he must return to Corinthiansholder of their rights.

“One of my dreams as a kid was to be able to wear an idol’s shirt, as a kid I was a fan of it.” Barcelona. It hasn’t been handed to me yet, God willing this dream will come true later,” the 27-year-old revealed to Tele Premier.

However, he made it clear that today he is “focused” on Independiente and hopes the club can “make the effort” to be able to stay for the 2022 season. Sangolquilinhos will play in the Copa Libertadores from the group stage.

“Now I am 100% independent, focused on 2022 which is very important for my career and my family. My will is to survive and God wants them to make the effort‘, was sentenced.

According to LigaPro records, Sornoza played 17 matches in 2021 for the National Championship. He scored and helped three times. Two of these goals were scored against Emelec in the final first leg match. (Dr)