“Pitbull” Cruz’s huge celebration with a mask and barking after defeating “Rolly” Romero | Todden Boxing

“Pitbull” Cruz defeated Rolly in seven rings after a fast start to the bout in which the Mexican was very close to taking his rival to the canvas. Powerful left and right jabs didn't take long to take effect on the legs of Romero, who ran out of answers by the eighth round for the series of powerful strikes.

The referee stopped the fight after the punishment, and “Pitbull” Cruz became Mexico's eighth world champion in professional boxing by winning the World Boxing Federation's super lightweight belt.

After the exciting victory, “Pitbull” Cruz celebrated wildly by barking in honor of his title, and for a few moments wore his strange mask that resembled a dog’s snout.

Isaac Cruz explained to TUDN ahead of his fight with “Rollie” Romero how the idea came about to create a mask that honors his nickname, as well as something else that is very precious to him in every fight.

“We made this mask for my fight against Francisco 'Bandido' Vargas and had it attached to Pitbull's title,” he commented on the accessory he uses from press conferences at weigh-in ceremonies.

Regarding the shirt on which he wrote, “Dad, when you fight, don’t surrender,” “Pitbull” Cruz explained that it was a gift from one of his sons.

“For me, this shirt represents me very much, it was not only special in my heart, but in my mind it was from my great son Amadeo who told me on one occasion when I was going to fight against “Bandido” Vargas, he kept it,” said the world super-lightweight champion. “I looked and stared.” In the sky and told me: 'Dad, when you're in the ring, don't give up, you can do it.' See also Did Christian Horner give Checo a chance at Red Bull?

TUDN spoke with the creator of the iconic track, rapper Doolsz, who not only honored Isaac's boxing career, but also his human side.

“His heart is tricolored

His fists have taste

If his family came first, he was screwed from scratch

He always sets the tone

Best man, you understand

He is clingy and rebellious, which is why he is called a dog…

