Gignac wants Rayados to eliminate Messi in the CONCACAF Champions Cup

The French striker indicated that the Cats will face the Heron in the League Cup, so he prefers another possible Reggio Classic in CONCACAF.

Forward from Tigers Andre-Pierre Gignac Want it Monterey exclude Lionel Messi with Inter Miami In the quarter-finals of CONCACAF Champions Cupas the duel between cats and herons is guaranteed next summer in the League Cup.

“I have put my foot down a bit with Rayados, if we do things well, I hope we can play another Clasico Reggio because Lionel Messi “We played him in the League Cup in July, so we will see in July.”

Andre-Pierre Gignac espn

“It's going to be complicated for me Inter Miami Directed by Rayados. Rayados is a solid piece in the road Inter MiamiAnd to us Columbus Crew. We will play against the champion of the American League, and it will not be easy at all, and they are the Rayados. Inter Miami. Even though they won the League Cup, they are facing a great player from CONCACAF, Rayados, who is used to winning it, so I want the showdown. Columbus CrewBut we will see who will pass from Rayados-Inter Miami.” Andre-Pierre Gignac Exclusively for espn.

Top scorer Tigers He also commented that when he retires from the field he will leave the historic number “10” to Juan Brunetabecause it fulfills the conditions of defense of the number mentioned in San Nicolas de los Garza.

“The truth is, I have no idea. Well, I want a player like him to improve Juan Brunetait is an investment and taking “10”, there is no problem, but someone must come from abroad and in good health, there are many who can get here (Tigers), but nothing more than that. He sympathizes with the club, with the fans, and this is the most important thing,” concluded the European striker.

Looking forward to dueling against Columbus Crew in CONCACAF, Andre-Pierre Gignacwho missed the Liga MX match against Puebla due to acute bronchitis, worked this weekend on his recovery in the gym with significant improvement. It remains to be determined whether he will travel to Ohio, however, the coaching staff is optimistic about that.