This is the fight for the Premier League title

Situations after the important win for the Reds and City's draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

picture: Paul Ellis/AFP



by: Footballred editorial

March 31, 2024 at 12:24 PM.



The Premier League has entered a final stage and Round 30 was the key to what will be the final battle for the title of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool achieved an important victory against Brighton, and despite being defeated, the team led by Jurgen Klopp had the magic of Colombian Luis Diaz and the star of Mohamed Salah, who led the comeback at Anfield.

After that victory, Liverpool reached 67 points, remaining at the top of the English Premier League, also benefiting from the parity between Manchester City and Arsenal, which was the most affected on this day.

City and Arsenal did not exceed zero in Manchester, and that result left the Gunners in second place with 65 points, while the Citizens have 64 points, which made things difficult in the last matches.

At the moment, there are eight days left to finish the Premier League season and everything is very tight, so any further stumble by the title contenders will be decisive in determining the top places.

This is the Premier League standings after day 30



​

1. Liverpool – 67 points

2. Arsenal – 65 points

3. Manchester City – 64 points

4. Aston Villa – 59 points

5. Tottenham – 56 points