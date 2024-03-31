Home runs include: Randy Arozarena's steal pitch in Tampa

Randy Arozarena He needed a little time to show that he was truly a star Major League Baseball) And it all starts in the 2024 season.

The gardener Tampa Bay Rays He settled down as the matches went on, as in the first two matches he collected a couple of singles, both in the second match, against Toronto Blue Jays.

However, in this third match against the Canadian team, the Mantua-born man played his best version and was a starter in the 1 x 5 win over the Canadian team. rays in it Tropicana field to Tampa Bay.

You may be interested in: Round 1: Randy Arozarena's home run hits an extended home run against Toronto

Randy Arozarena started with Tampa

When the game ended in the third inning, with no runs by either side, Randy Arozarena He managed to get a ticket from the Japanese Yusei Kikuchi. This eventually broke the par when he scored with an Amed Rosario single.

It won't take long for the Gardener to come up with the firewood, just as he did in the previous commit. This time he didn't forgive Kikuchi's fastball that stayed high up the middle and the Cuban took the opportunity to take it 366 feet across right field. In this way he expanded the benefit of Tampa to 0x2. But it wasn't the last time he would pass the plate to add to the scoreboard.

But in Chapter Seven Arozarena He managed to record another single, the fourth hit of the junior season, and reached first base. There he takes the opportunity to steal second base and then reaches the waiting room the same way.

After that it is indisputable Jose Caballero He was allowed to add another small line, his third in the commitment.

Randy Arozarena He finished the game 3-2, with three runs scored, two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases, and a home run. In addition, he raised his average to .364. While Diaz went 0-for-3, with an RBI and is now hitting .417.

For more information, follow our official WhatsApp channel