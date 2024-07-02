Chivas will merge Piojo, Chiquete and Tala immediately.

Guadalajara’s coaching staff has analyzed the situation and has already informed its three players who went to the Copa America if they report or if they get days off.

The pressure in the Chivas environment is reaching its peak even though the Apertura 2024 has not yet started, so the technical staff led by Fernando Gago He made a radical decision to be able to The red and white started the tournament in the best possible way.com.ocal.

With no known reinforcements and in crucial offensive positions, the Argentine strategist decided to immediately consolidate. Roberto Alvarado, Jesus Orozco Chiquette actually Raul Rangel To qualify for next weekend’s matchup at Akron Arena.

Gilberto Chiquet, Roberto Alvarado and Raul Rangel returned to the city on Monday and since Tuesday the three players have been transferred. They will work on an equal footing with their colleagues to be qualified. The club explained in a statement, for the first match in the competition.

Fortunately for the red and white cause, The three did not participate practically, As Peugo was the only one who could play in the Copa America, but he did. For only 12 minutes in the match against Jamaica.The other two who were called up were unable to make their debut.

For the clash against Toluca, Fernando Gago will now be able to count on the three selected players. Chicharito Hernandez He recovered from his injury and the only unknown is Pavel Perez, in the final stage of his rehabilitation process. From a muscle injury.

When does Chivas start participating in the Apertura 2024?

Guadalajara will present its presentation in the following semester on the same day. Saturday, July 6 at Akron Stadium, The date they will host Toluca is at 7pm CST.