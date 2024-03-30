“It's available now, and it's top news.”

03-30-2024



Carlo Ancelotti This was confirmed Saturday in a preview Real Madrid – Sports Club The long-awaited return Eder MilitaoThis is after the Brazilian recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered at the beginning of the current season.

Toni Kroos has made a resounding decision to join Real Madrid for next season

“Militao is back, and this is the most important news. The Italian coach stated in the press conference: “He is available, he trained well, but he is not 100% ready because he still needs to play more football.” “He has recovered very well from the injury. He was injured in the first round match against Athletic, and will now return to face Athletic in the second round.” Back to the invitation to army This does not mean that the defender will be a starter: “He may have minutes tomorrow or maybe not. His physical condition is good, his knee is good and he just needs to get used to playing in a big stadium and with his teammates.” He added: “He has recovered very well and we have to give him time.” To return to its best levels.”

army26 years old, returns at the decisive moment of the season, with the quarter-final match against Manchester city In 10 days in the Champions League. he real madrid He has suffered many injuries this season in the defensive sector, with only two centre-backs available: Nacho And Rüdiger. Much David Alaba Like a goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoisthey're still out. In reality, Courtois He will not be able to feature again this season after undergoing meniscus surgery a few days ago, when he was already facing the final stage of his recovery from a knee ligament injury. “It was strange what happened to us with the cruciate injuries in the centre-back. I think we held up well and everyone complied. Rudiger is the first. He is having a great season. Nacho also made mistakes sometimes, but overall he contributed a lot in defence. Chouamini did a lot in “This position. This shows that we are the team that has conceded the fewest goals and means that the teamwork has been very good.” Ancelotti.