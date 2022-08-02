Peru team | Juan Reynoso will get an agreement with the FPF to be the new coach of the Peruvian national team | Sports

John Renoso He will be the new coach of the Peruvian national team. After the departure of Ricardo Gareca andThe 52-year-old strategist will have his first foray into a senior team After his successful run through Mexico, where he was champion with Cruz Azul.

According to the journalist Gustavo PeraltaEverything will be agreed upon and submitted in the first days of the month. “everything is ready. Juan Reynoso will be the new coach of the Peruvian national team. “This week is already going to be submitted by the FPF,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Tweeted by Gustavo Peralta about Renoso. Photo: Twitter capture

Training date

The famous “Cabezón” made his DT debut in 2007, when he faced Colonel Bolognesi and made him the champion of the closing tournament. Then he went to Universitario, exactly after Ricardo Gareca’s departure, and Won his first national title in the 2009 final After beating Alianza Lima 2-0 on aggregate.

Similarly, Reynoso was declared champion with Melgar in 2015, during his centenary, a title that once again put Team Arequipa on top. Finally, his last trophy was in 2021, when Breaking the 23-year drought without Cruz Azul leagues.

Colonel Polonisi (2007-2008)

University (2009)

John Orrich (2010)

Sporting Crystal (2011)

Hidalgo Blue Cross (2013)

Melgar (2014-2017)

Royal Garcilaso (2019)

Puebla (2020)

Blue Cross (2021)

you can see: Franco Saravia’s friend reveals that the goalkeeper has left his studies to devote himself to playing as much as possible

Mexican journalist ‘blocks’ Lieberman for downgrading Renoso

Days ago, a well-known Argentine journalist indicated that he does not like it Juan Maximo Renoso Be the new DT for Team All. Looking at this, on a live show for “Colorado”, Cyrus Procona He reminded him that the Peruvian technician made history with a cement machine.

“He ended up taking charge at Cruz Azul and making the cement team champion, who had suffered a 23-year drought without a title. Later on, he (his tie) ended due to some friction with the board, but what Rinoso remembers most at Cruz Azul is that he made him champion after More than 20 years. Nothing more, because I leave the data there.”