August 2, 2022

Peru team | Juan Reynoso will get an agreement with the FPF to be the new coach of the Peruvian national team | Sports

Cassandra Curtis August 2, 2022

John Renoso He will be the new coach of the Peruvian national team. After the departure of Ricardo Gareca andThe 52-year-old strategist will have his first foray into a senior team After his successful run through Mexico, where he was champion with Cruz Azul.

