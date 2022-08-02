Guillermo Ochoa lost his temper and insulted his fellow Americans

The Águilas goalkeeper has managed to shake off the accumulated frustration with the recent results in Liga MX.

William Ochoa It takes weeks to give what to talk about in matches America. While some praise him for what he saved, others Swipe for some goals that marked the team at Apertura 2022, but it was before Lion Where is the Mexican team? rattle.

with his pressure An unstoppable penalty line And the poor results so far in Liga MX, Paco Memo can hold no more. He insulted his teammates after neglecting the defense At the start of the match against Panzas Verdes.

When the match was still tied without goals, it was Esmeralda made several plays very easily He almost finished with a goal, but the interventions of the 37-year-old were a significant factor, although that did not stop him from launching himself against defenders due to a lack of focus and order.

“damn mother“The words that Memo Ochoa gave with a look of anger that few of us have seen, but that in the networks Many applauded him for acting like a captain and captain of the Eagles This is required at this time.

Unfortunately, all the courage and reprimands have been in vain since America lost 3-2 Before the lion and his The situation in the general schedule begins in a dark tonejust as it happened six months ago with Santiago Solari at the helm of the club.

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!