Peru national team: different feelings in Peru vs. Brazil | South America Sub 20 Colombia 2023 | Total Sports

It’s a new track and if there’s one thing to highlight above the score, it’s this team from work obedience. There is clearly something about the idea of ​​standing in the field, but what still needs improvement are the misunderstandings, those mistakes that are so costly against powers like Brazil. In the South American Sub 20 Championship debut in a game where we were on the line for an hour and then, with the first goal from Scratch, the scaffolding collapsed.

And analysis goes beyond the game and the score. The delivery is irreplaceable, the arrangement is commendable, the action is commendable, but that’s if we only want to keep the first hour of gameplay. The other half hour was spent in limbo against an unforgiving Brazil.

That being said despite the fact that Jaime Serna has three months to go, this pyro shows he has an idea for the game. When possible, it is made of the touch and the triangle that made us play the Brazilian pitch, especially in the first part. When you have to run, you press in midfield and you run a lot. The Peruvian national team is a team demanded from the movement that Catriel Capelos distinguishes and especially from what Carolanque covers in midfield. An SUV puts a lot of pressure on it.

the first goal…

Vitor Roque scored 1-0 for Brazil vs. Peru, on behalf of the South American sub. (Video: Latino TV)
But, despite being told before that the best part of the team is the defensive area, with names like Arón Sánchez and Matías Lazo with their experience in the first division, it is remarkable that the team collapses after conceding the first goal.

Kluiverth Aguillar failed to close a cross into the area. They hit him from behind and the ball was sent to Vitor Roc to open the scoring. After that, a bad clearance from Sanchez made the ball quickly return to the area to increase Andre, then a penalty kick that Sanchez himself committed and closed the score with a double from Roque.

The second goal…

Andre Santos scored 2-0 for Brazil vs. Peru. (Video: Latino TV)
So this is not enough. The marked improvement over the first part is worth it. It is worth having an organized team, working, pressing. They still need to link that midfield to the front line – Pino was very lonely when he was there, just like Goicochea when he came in – and above all they need to avoid those specific mistakes that not only cost the goals but also destroy them. the game. It is very difficult to get up.

And while Brazil is not an opponent we will be fighting for a place against, having qualified three times to the Hexagon in a group that also includes Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay, starting off with a win is never good. The first hour sensations can be good, and the final conclusions not the best. I have to work.

The third goal…

Vitor Roque scored the penalty 3-0 for Brazil vs. Peru, on behalf of the South American sub. (Video: Latino TV)
And there is no rest time. Colombia on Saturday, Paraguay on Monday. These are the matches you have to win yes or yes, because they are the two rivals you have to fight for third place, given that Brazil and Argentina are one step ahead.

