“Toca” Ferretti “enchants” the Mexican national team if they offer him the project

The coach believes he is in time to lead the triathlon team for a World Cup tournament through 2026.

Mexico – Riccardo “Tuca” Ferretti He reconsidered his position on Mexican national team And today he confirms that he will be happy to lead the team of everyone in World Cup 2026 To be held in the United States and Canada and Mexico.

In an exclusive interview with ESPNAnd “Toca” Ferretti He stated that “yes” he would be willing to lead the Tricolor and start the World Cup cycle with the national representative of the country in which he has lived almost his entire life.

“Yes,” he replied when asked if it was the perfect time to take the helm National selection which Gerardo “Tata” Martino left not long ago.

“I would like. For years I was the coach that most people wanted to become the coach of the national team. Because I had a contract with a team, Tigres, I always refused it. Now I don’t have a team, I don’t have a contract with anyone. And if they propose to me, I will be happy and I agree” , was direct “Toca” Ferretti.

“Because it is not just about agreement with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). You have to agree with clubs, owners and non-owners. It’s a really important job and people don’t see it.”

Riccardo Ferretti is willing to take over the reins of El Tri if they offer him the project. ESPN

“Toca” Ferretti Are you sure that my technician is patriotic Mexico He must be from the Mexican environment, because there is no one who knows all the players better, because what he assures is that “knowing the entire field of Mexican football, he would be willing and willing” to take the helm in a confrontation World Cup 2026.

Editing choices 2 related

In response to a frank question, he said, “I hope to get this support that he received,” when the federation offered him twice to train the national team, and he refused them.

“Hopefully I will have that support now. Before I have the chance, but I had a contract with Tigres and I always like to fulfill my contracts.

That’s why I always refused the Selection, but now I have no obligation. And if they gave me SelectionI am happy.”

How important is the hobby to you?

“one hundred percent”.

Enquiry here All news and results of the Mexican national team.

Having her next to you interest you too?

“Of course I am interested.”

After managing Bravos de Juárez for a year in Liga MX, Riccardo Ferretti He left the helm in mid-2022. He did not work in the Apertura 2022 and in the current Clausura 2023 he was close to the management of Pumas, but there was no economic agreement with the university’s board of directors headed by Leopoldo Silva.