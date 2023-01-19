Jorge Alfaro, the most valuable player in the final won by Licey

Santo Domingo, d.

Colombian player Jorge Alfaro was named MVP of the final series of the Dominican Winter Baseball Championship, which concluded with Winning five games for Tigres del Lice On the eastern stars.

Alvaro He was the main man on the Tigers offensewinning 2-1 in extra innings at Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo, became the winningest team in Dominican baseball by achieving 23 tournament titles.

In the fifth and final game of the series, which was scheduled for a best-of-seven game, Alfaro had one hit in three plate games and scored a run.

The 29-year-old hit one batter in each of the five games played in the final, hitting eight hits in 19 plate appearances, posting a batting average of 0.421.

Aquaman, known as Alfaro in the Dominican Republic, He also showed his extra base strength, compiling two runs and two home runs.

With his command, the catcher and designated hitter drove in four runs and scored four times.

In his stint in the three stages of the Dominican tournament, Alfaro showed his impressive quality with the bat, hitting a . 370 average, with 10 doubles, triples and four home runs, and also hitting 12 runs and driving in 15 runs batted in.

In the midst of his performance in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League, Alvaro He reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox to play in the next league season.