Lidom – The Tigers take back the lead in Lidom LICEY CHAMPION!

The argument heard the most in the history of Dominican baseball, repeated again, Lacey Campion!

Tigres del Licey wrote another story in their book of successes in the Dominican Baseball League by letting the Estrellas Orientales 2-1 on the field in the tenth inning in the fifth game of the final series to cap off a campaign in which they shone. The beginning to the end.

Mil Rojas was responsible for producing two runs of the game, including one that decided the game in the tenth in favor of the Blue Team single-handedly.

races

Mel Rojas was responsible for producing the first run of the game, with an indisputable score that put Jorge Alfaro in the lead in the third inning and put out on second for the extra base.

Jeimer Candelario donned the superhero’s mantle of superstardom by connecting the Thriller with a dramatic home run in the eighth inning to tie the Thriller at one run.

In the tenth inning, Ronnie Mauricio started with a no-hitter. Jorge Alfaro received a ticket. Ramon Hernandez flew to first base. And then Mil Rojas single-handedly decided the match on the left, scoring the highest value of the tournament, Ronnie Mauricio.

most profitable

With their 23rd title, Tigres became the winningest team in Dominican baseball, breaking a tie with Águilas Cibaeñas (22).

most valuable

Colombian Jorge Alfaro was named the Most Valuable Player of the Final Series, after tying two home runs with four RBIs and a high . 421 batting average.

The most dominant team

The Tigers had a successful season from start to finish. They were the kings of the regular series with a record of 34 wins and 16 losses. They dominated the round robin with a record of 10 wins and 6 losses.

They have won all stages of the tournament. They have won a specific series for all teams.

They have earned the distinctions of Most Valuable Player, Manager of the Year, Attractor of the Year, Manager of the Year, and Man of the Year.