David Fittelson joins the tide against him

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 03.25.2022 23:46:01

David Vitellson He did his thing again on social networks and Send a controversial message in which Joins the trend #Fuerafaitelson That, hours ago, He established himself as one of the main programs on Twitter.

OriginThis trend It was when a journalist criticized ESPN those people He asks about getting out The current coach of the Mexican national team, Gerardo Martino And the request insteadAnd the Some football players leftI know what She didn’t have an optimal level On the field

“Out, Tata… Out, Tata,” yeah, very good… I think it’s cool, but… Why don’t we shout: “Out of ‘Chucky’, or ‘Tecatito’ or out of Jiménez.” Footballers are as responsible as a coach for the state of football for the Mexican national team… – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) 25 March 2022

“Out, tata… Out, tatayeah, very good… I think it’s cool, but… what about Why don’t we say: “Go out with Chucky, go out with ‘Tecateto’, or go out with Jimenez.”. football players They are as responsible as a coach The national football team of the Mexican national team … “was the message that sparked controversy.

After this message, The answers are not waiting and the users from twitter Formed #FuerafaitelsonWhich in a few hours The era of major trends in Mexico.

VitellsonBefore the siege who livedbring out another controversial message in which Join the one who asks to leave.

“Solidarity and voluntarily I joined the #FuerafaitelsonJournalist publication.

For your first tweet, The answers came at once; Some They really invited him to do it And the Others asked him to stay.