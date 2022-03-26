The result of the match between Venezuela and Argentina in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers – International Football – Sports

The Argentine national team, with inspiring Lionel Messi and a selection goal from Angel Di Maria, extended its unbeaten record to 30 matches on Friday and bid farewell to its fans in Buenos Aires with a party before the Qatar World Cup 2022, and scored 3 goals. -0 to Venezuela removed.

For the penultimate date of the South American qualifying round and before 50,000 fans enthusiastically celebrated the victory, Nicholas Gonzalez opened the account at 35 and Di Maria increased the account to 79. Messi put strawberries on dessert at the age of 82, despite having earned the middle of Di Maria’s chest.

Argentina boosted with 38 points as a companion to Brazil, with a score of 42. It will be measured with Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday at the latest.

Venezuela had to succumb to the superiority of the opponent. He is at the bottom of the table, tenth with 10 points. He will receive Colombia on Tuesday.

From Paul, point man

The feelings came near the end. Di Maria entered and assembled a pile of defenders who closed it with a magic bullet from a mouthpiece. Messi was the imbalance factor in speed and clarity throughout the match.

A classic attacking game broke the stalemate of the near-absolute dominance of the ball and terrain that the Argentines exercised. For a moment a crack occurred in the Venezuelan defensive wall. Rodrigo de Paul, who is more prepared as a goalkeeper and recovering, scored a low goal to enter Gonzalez with full force, who reached the bottom of the goal after anticipating the departure of goalkeeper Volker Farnez and a steel back guard led by John Chancellor. .

Faríñez shined by covering a shot from the starting point inside the area by Joaquín Correa, the striker who was able to replace the gunner Lautaro Martínez as Messi’s partner in attack. In the second part, DT Lionel Scaloni tried to try Angel Correa in search of an alternative heart for Otaro Martinez in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

La Vinotinto has deployed a defensive net. It was a powerful barrier that closed all paths to the Albiceleste. Between Christian Macon and Miguel Navarro they had put a padlock on the left flank. Nahuel Ferrari and Roberto Rosales closed the right wing. The alternative that DT José Pekerman attempted to break from the siege was to send John Murillo to the field for Navarro, who was reprimanded. He also tried to change history with the entry of Luis Gonzalez and Fernando Aristigeta.

It’s time to try

Venezuela stood firm. But he did not give up the attack entirely. Jose Martinez emerged as a clever midfield strategist with long and deep passes. Yangel Herrera’s influence wasn’t nearly as much, but even less on Cristian Caceres’s game.

Lonely, but cunning for imbalance, Josef Martinez and Salomon Rondon, at times Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella made occasional appearances as Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico advanced on the wings. It was Josef Martinez who wore the tie in a high center facing outward.

It was the moment of the match that Pekerman arranged for the team to advance about 20 meters onto the field. He risked against an opponent who would not normally forgive if there were more comfortable spaces to counterattack. Leandro Paredes managed the midfield with his vision and technical quality.

Alexis McAllister, who has struggled to articulate smoothly with a team that plays by heart, had the opportunity to start. Mac Alister left to make way for Angel Di Maria, who has conquered the hearts of fans, who applaud him and leave behind years of criticism and contempt. He was not even lucky when he received a cross from Molina at a corner throw, to score, but he threw it.

