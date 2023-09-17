September 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Paunovic sent a vague message to Chivas: As for Amaur Vergara, Fernando Hierro or the players?

Cassandra Curtis September 17, 2023 2 min read

Mexican League

The Guadalajara coach exploded in the middle of a press conference and asserted that if everyone obeyed him, the herd would win again.

by Leon Iturbide

© Imago 7Paunovic wants his “demands” met.

Veljko Paunovic He lives his most complicated moment at the head of Chivas, a crisis that has yet to escalate greatly Defeat against America At the 2023 National Apertura Classic; But the Serbian coach sent a strong message at the end of the match, although he did not specify who or to whom he dedicated that message.

“These situations hurt more. We are very hurt for our people and for our fans. In such defeats come great victories. If we can keep calm, it clearly seems difficult, let’s unite and learn from this, I am the first self-criticBut I have many things written that I want everyone around me to improve, so I will demand them.

If we meet my demands, we will win againWe will rise again as before. I do not give up, I’m here to endure “All that is needed, because I love this hobby.”

The truth is that the Board of Directors did not do its part because the inclusion of a central striker was requested with immediate effect and could not be appointed despite negotiations. Fernando Hierro; Another option is that the message was for playersBecause many of them are having a bad football moment

When will the match between Chivas and Pachuca take place?

The herd must leave behind the humiliation of national classics and must focus on Duel against PachucaWhich will be disputed next yearSaturday, September 23 at 7 p.mCentral Mexico time at Akron Stadium.

See also  'Chiquitín' Quintero confirmed his departure from Universitario and said goodbye with an emotional message

Passionate about football and the NFL. He graduated from UNAM and came out of the recording quarry. I started by covering the Pumas, Cruz Azul and América and for more than five years I followed the daily life of Chivas. He has experience in Liga Mx, Copa Mx, Concachampions, Copa Libertadores and national team matches.

