Independiente del “Tato” García received an 11-0 defeat in the Honduran Promotion League

09-16-2023

In the first half, the Siguatepeque team scored five goals against the team CD Inter. Eric Arias, Klausner, Ricky Barrios, Diego Ozque and Henry Romero They were the champions in the first 45 minutes.

A humiliating defeat. Promotion League He was the protagonist this Saturday after an impressive 11-0 victory in the fifth round of the Honduran second division.

These were unstoppable under ‘Tato’ Garcia and in the second half they showed no mercy either as they scored another six goals past their current championship rivals. Honduras Promotion League.

The sixth goal came to the locals thanks to Alvaro Klausner, Who, after a wonderful play by Bali Castillo, increased the difference and scored a brace in the match.

However, he was not the only one to score two goals since then Henry Romero He wrote his name back on the bat. Later Cholby MartinezThe humiliating victory continued and made the score 8-0 in favor of Club Atlético Independiente.

Previous Vida and PlatenseHe also scored two goals and ended the 11-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the tournament Honduras Promotion League. Previously, Paly Castillo scored his second goal of the night and Cabrera was one of the other scorers in the match.