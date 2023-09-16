Olancho and Lobos UPNFM are already playing in Juticalpa in the first match of the eighth round of the Apertura 2023 tournament.

09-16-2023
WELCOME TO THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF OLANCHO-LOBOS!
The match begins!
3:30 pm: This is how Olancho FC comes out: Harold Fonseca; Nelson Muñoz, Fabricio Silva, Oscar Almendarez, Rene Sambola; Christopher Cubas, Cristian Altamirano, Cristian Calix, Henry Gomez; Angel Tejeda and Pablo Soda
3:20 PM: This is how the Lobos go out UPNFM: Denovan Torrez; Kenneth Hernandez, Ismael Santos, Christopher Melendez, Lesven Medina; Carlos Roches, Christopher Ormeneta, Jean-Baptiste, William Moncada, Christian Gutierrez, and Eric Andino.
the previous
Starting at 4 p.m., Olancho FC and Lobos de la UPNFM raise the curtain on Round 8 of the inaugural Honduran National League tournament.
This commitment will mean the second match for Argentine Mauro De Gioppi, who took over the leadership of the Olanchan team before the early departure of Humberto Rivera.
In the standings, Olancho occupies sixth place with eight points from six matches. While UPN has the same amount, but on goal difference, it ranks seventh.
“Manada” comes after its important draw against Olimpia last Wednesday, where the capital team tied 3-3 in the match held at Emilio Williams Stadium in Choluteca.
Historical series
4 matches: Olancho won 3, UPNFM won 1.
Olancho He scored 9 goals and UPNFM scored 3.
Series in Juticalpa: 1 game: Olancho won it.
Game data
hour: 4:00 pm.
Transfer: TVC | Telecadina.
a reason: The eighth round of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
