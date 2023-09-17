Enjoy Lukaku and Dybala!

09-17-2023

With weakness Paulo Dybala The first is as much as the “Gialorosso” from Romelu Lukakuthe Rome It passed over the bottom Empoli (7-0), this Sunday, the fourth day of Ramadan seriesThis is a result that helps him make a good jump in the table. See more: Italian League standings The team he coaches Jose Mourinho They lost two of their first three matches and were in 19th place heading into the fourth round. It is now in twelfth place with four points. “We had to send a message and we did it very well, every player did their part,” Dybala told DAZN TV. the Rome Celebrate at home. The scoring opened in the second minute DybalaWhen converting a penalty kick for handball inside the penalty area Sebastian Walkiewitch.

Six minutes later Portuguese renato sanchez, She gave it to him Paris Saint-GermainHe scored the second goal with a header from a cross Rasmus Christensen. the Rome He went into the locker room with a three-goal lead after an own goal Alberto Gracie (35). Already in the second half, Dybala showed himself with the goal of the night: he received the Argentine on the edge of the penalty area and with a feint sat down two defenders to stay in front of the goalkeeper, who beat him with all the skill. Then he sent for Cristante, who scored Roma’s fifth goal with a shot from 20 meters. – Lukaku scores his first goal – In his first match since arriving on loan ChelseaBelgian giant Lukaku made an immediate impact on the team’s defence Empoli He managed to score in the 82nd minute before that Gianluca Mancini The account will be closed (86). See also Alonso, Alvarez and Lindor make a series of HR and Mets sweep performances in the desert “We played very well tonight, we wanted to win, the job was done with great calm. It was a good night for everyone; it’s good that Lukaku scored, but that’s not important to me. The most important thing is that it gives another dimension,” Mourinho said. “For the team.”