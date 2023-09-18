Gray (7.0 IP) and Julian lead the Twins to wins over the White Sox

CHICAGO — Sonny Gray edged closer to Gerrit Cole for the American League lead in ERA, Edouard Julian and Jorge Polanco hit home runs and the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins cruised to a 4-0 victory Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.
Minnesota (79-71), which is close to winning its third division title in five years, leads Cleveland (72-78) with 12 games remaining.
Gray (8-7) lowered his ERA from 2.96 to 2.84, close behind Cole, who leads the circuit with 2.81 for the New York Yankees. Gray ended a three-game losing streak by scattering five hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking none. He allowed doubles to lead off the fourth and sixth and on both occasions he later retired three hits.
Griffin Jax and Emilio Pagán finished with a six-hit game to earn Minnesota’s 11th shutout of the season.
Dylan Cease (7-8) allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. Chicago (57-93) has lost seven of nine.
For the Twins, Dominican Jorge Polanco was 1-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI. Puerto Ricans Willie Castro and Carlos Correa, both 4-0.
For the White Sox, Venezuelan Elvis Andrus won 4-1; And Lenin Sosa 4-0. Dominican Eloy Jimenez 4-1.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
After qualifying, the Dodgers kept up the pace and swept the Mariners
Enjoy Lukaku and Dybala!
Paunovic sent a vague message to Chivas: As for Amaur Vergara, Fernando Hierro or the players?