September 18, 2023

After qualifying, the Dodgers kept up the pace and swept the Mariners

Cassandra Curtis September 18, 2023 1 min read

SEATTLE — Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes and James Oatman led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Heyward also had a double, a single and two RBIs. While Dominican Amed Rosario was just short of the cycle and the Dodgers completed the sweep of the three-game series a day after the National League West title was confirmed.

J.B. Crawford had two hits and led off the Mariners, who have lost seven of their last nine games while fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Seattle fell two and a half games behind NL leader Houston. They are one game behind Texas for the American League’s final wild card.

The Dodgers were without several regular starters in their lineup after confirming a split in extra innings on Saturday. However, Los Angeles quickly took advantage.

For the Dodgers, Puerto Rican Enrique Hernandez is 0-4. Dominican Amed Rosario was 3-for-4 and scored twice. Venezuelan David Peralta 5-0.

For the Marines, Dominicans Julio Rodriguez 5-0, Teoscar Hernandez 4-0. Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez 3-0 with one goal.

