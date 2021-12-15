Park So Dam, who has thyroid cancer: What is the health status of the Parasite actress | South Korea | celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

south korean actress Park Su DamWho rose to fame both at home and abroad thanks to the movie “Parasite”, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The agency she represents, Artist Company, mentioned this through a statement, where it was also revealed that the 30-year-old translator had undergone surgery.

In 2019, Park So Dam participated in the movie Bong Joon-ho “Parasite” which achieved huge international fame. The film was a success, receiving several awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as the Best Actor Award from the Screen Actors Guild of America.

Park So Dam also received a nomination for the South Korean Blue Dragon Award for Best Supporting Actress, an award that will eventually go to fellow actor Lee Jung-eun. The actress continued to add new projects to her career, however, everything came to a halt when she was found out that she had thyroid cancer at a routine checkup. What is your current health condition? Here we tell you.

Park So-dam, actress of the movie “Parasite”, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP)

Artist Company, through a statement, reported that South Korean actress Park So Dam has thyroid cancer.

His agency, ArtistCompany, said in a statement sent to CNN on Monday, December 13, that Park, 30, discovered a lump during a routine medical exam and underwent surgery to curb the disease.

The South Korean girl’s cancer diagnosis has stymied plans to promote her next movie, “Special Delivery.” This left her “extremely frustrated,” according to her agency’s statement.

“The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing their support for ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So Dam, as well as the cast and crew of ‘Special Delivery’ who have gone through this difficult time together.” Artist company statement.

“Actress Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see all of them in good health in the future, and ArtistCompany will do everything in their power to help the actress regain her health,” she added.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) of Great Britain, papillary thyroid cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancer. The agency explains that it usually affects people under the age of 40, especially women.

In addition, the NHS explains that papillary thyroid cancer tends to be easier to treat than other types of thyroid cancer. “Approximately 9 out of 10 people are alive 5 years after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” it states on its website. “Many of them recover and have a normal lifespan,” he adds.

As we remember, Park So Dam participated in the movie "Parasite" ("Parasites") directed by Bong Joon-ho. In the film, the actress played Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be an art therapist to get a job with a wealthy family.

Park So Dam is known as a prolific artist in independent movie titles. He participated in several films and TV series in South Korea such as “The Priests” (2015) and “The Silenced” (2015), but his rise to fame happened when he was a part of the movie “Parasite”.