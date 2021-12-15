Jennifer Lopez DIVA of transparencies; The dress drives Ben Affleck crazy on the red carpet: photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the 2021 favorite couples And we can’t stop talking about them, because they’re back together again after so many years.

since then, Benifer He has done public shows mainly on the red carpets such as the Venice Festival where they caused quite a stir.

Related news

Now, the lovers were seen at the premiere of the movie “tender bar”, in which Affleck participated and was shown at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

AP

in this event, JLo Dazzled as he usually does, this time he did it with Dress full of transparencies In pastel blue, Elie Saab.

singer She looked like a real princess She wore a look that was part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022 collection.

AP

The Diva Dress has a V-neckline and the bottom is semi-sheer, it is also accompanied by a perfect velvet belt to accentuate her beautiful figure.

To complement her look, the singer opted for jewelry such as diamond bracelets and earrings.

EFE

The 52-year-old businesswoman also displayed a Tyler Ellis box clutch bag.

while a translatorBatman“He was wearing Evening with a waistcoat and elegant coatAll in a dark tone.

follow the Heraldo United States of America in a Google News, Dale click here

amv