Carol J’s sister rocked the net in tracksuits

Catherine Giraldo She is the younger sister of Carol JBut she is also known for creating content on her Instagram account, being a model and businesswoman. Currently, he has more than 100,000 followers on his official account on the Camarita Network. You didn’t choose a music path like La Piccota.

In the past hours, the blonde has shared several Instagram stories with the “Tuesday Situation” text. She was seen dancing in front of the camera to her sister’s song “Geek”. Carol J. There, she wore tracksuits that included a black T-shirt and blue plaid leggings.

“Good morning my sweet darling. Happy Tuesday. Today I am so happy. I am happy. Weekend was a success. Bluegen… Makes me want to cry. It was with an incredible reception. People loved the brand, they loved what the label sold.” The business, the inspiration, the theme…” He started by saying Catherine.

He continued, “In other words, no words can describe all the inspiration that Serpatana had. So it is an incredible place, and you will love it. His wallet is the best ever. Then we wait for you.” less than Geraldo He told us where they could find it: “We are already in Eastern Antioquia in San Antonio de Pereira. So come and visit us, so that you can enjoy everything we have for you with such creativity. So we are incredibly happy.”

Finally, Carol J’s sister left the “question box” in her stories to enjoy a moment with her followers and recommended her tracksuit. He also admitted to his fans that in December everyone would eat more for the Christmas holidays, but encouraged everyone to return to training in January. He concluded his speech by saying: “Always beautiful, never believe.”