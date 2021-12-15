December 17, 2021

Carol J's sister rocked the net in tracksuits

Lane Skeldon December 15, 2021 2 min read

Catherine Giraldo She is the younger sister of Carol JBut she is also known for creating content on her Instagram account, being a model and businesswoman. Currently, he has more than 100,000 followers on his official account on the Camarita Network. You didn’t choose a music path like La Piccota.

In the past hours, the blonde has shared several Instagram stories with the “Tuesday Situation” text. She was seen dancing in front of the camera to her sister’s song “Geek”. Carol J. There, she wore tracksuits that included a black T-shirt and blue plaid leggings.

