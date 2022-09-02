Opening Tournament 2022 Location Schedule: Motagua takes the lead from Olympia!

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Motagua buried Olympia’s unbeaten record with a goal from Argentine Mauro Ortiz in the 89th minute to win the capital’s Classic (1-0) at Chilato Uccles National Stadium, at the end of the seventh day of the inaugural 2022 tournament.
Christopher Melendez crossed and the South American winger appeared to beat goalkeeper Edric Menjivar with a low shot from the right, giving Cyclone Azul his fifth win of the tournament.
Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina drops Pedro Troglio from the lead and is the new leader of the Honduran National League by 17 units, one point ahead of its neighbor. Now Motagua is the only unbeaten team in the tournament.
third life
The Reds moved from Vida to third place in the standings with 14 points after their (1-0) victory over Real Spain, who share fourth place with Victoria.
La Jaiba Brava added a (1-1) draw on its visit to the Marathon, who have the same eight points as Olancho FC, winner on this date with 1-2 against Lobos de la UPN.
Honduran Progreso added its second win in the tournament after beating Real Sociedad (4-0), and now the Riberinos are eighth with seven units.
UPN and Real Sociedad are last in the standings, both teams with three points.
Position table:
The next day:
Saturday:
Victory Life (7.30 m)
Sunday:
Royal Society – Motagua (2.00 pm)
Olancho – Real Spain (3.00 pm)
Marathon- UPNFM (3.30m)
Olympia Advance – Honduras (4.00 pm)
