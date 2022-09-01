Chile does not give up its dream of playing in the World Cup: FIFA summons Byron Castillo, Ecuador and Peru to testify | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

When the case was approved Byron Castillo The Court of Appeal was closed in FIFA Surprised that a new hearing was scheduled against the current Lyon player, who was National Football League (NFP)ANFP) accuses her of being Colombian, not Ecuadorean.

according to third Chile, FIFA has already informed the player Ecuadorian Federationand ANFP and Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) to be present at the hearing on September 15 from 2:30 pm in Zurich remotely.

Publication of “La Tercera” in the Byron Castillo case. / screenshot

Peru was summoned because, according to the mentioned media, it joined the lawsuits against Byron Castillo after being excluded from the Qatar 2022 World Cup by Australia through criminal channels.

It must be remembered that ANFP’s lawyer, Eduardo Carlizzo, was against FIFA’s initial decision and reiterated on several occasions that the testimony of the “triple” winger could be vital in the investigative case. In addition, he made it clear that from Chile they will appeal with a yes or a yes.

“Obviously there will not be a specific investigation by FIFA about the player, and that worries me a lot, because when we entered we asked that a hearing be set to hear the player. He has to speak and the sporting bodies have to listen. He is the main witness, the main person, the main implicated “The Principal Investigator. He has to speak. I am very concerned that FIFA has not invited him to a virtual audience to listen to. I understand that the player must appear before FIFA to speak and give clarifications. The fact that he has not been called worries me greatly,” the lawyer said.

What is Chile’s order?

“Roja” called on the Ecuadorean Football Federation to punish its use of false documents, to remove points in the qualifiers in which Byron Castillo played, thus declaring Chile in fourth place in the standings. It gives direct access to the World Cup.