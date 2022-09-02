The surprise call of the Honduran national team for the September mini tournament

2022-09-02

These preparations will be made taking into account the friendly matches that will be held on the 23rd and 27th of this month against the nations. Argentina (Miami, Florida) and Guatemala (Houston, Texas) in the United States.

this friday fenavoth The national football players who will participate next Monday 5 to Wednesday 7 September in a mini tournament for the Arab Republic of Egypt have announced Honduras national team .

The mini-course will take place in the facilities of Casa de la H in Siguatepeque. In addition, coach Diego Vazquez’s first business will be after the activity of August 1, 2 and 3 where I was surprised to call the player who was a football player in the leagueFrancisco Ramirez, who is currently affiliated with Marathon and was not taken into account in this call.

This call for 17 football players has been shortened due to the fact that Motagua Real España and Olimpia players have not been available since Wednesday and Thursday respectively, as they will play the first leg matches corresponding to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF League.

In addition, the list was supplemented by five footballers from the U-20 team and other players who received their first call-up, such as Oscar Almendarez of FC Olancho and Alexandre Boden of Genesis of Liga de Ascenso.