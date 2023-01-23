Olimpia takes the lead at the start of the Clausura in Honduras and Real Sociedad plunges into the accumulated table

2023-01-22

after multiplication Olympia 5-0 In view of real community In the first round, the capital team went down to Royal Spain He is the new leader of the Final tournament. The team, led by Pedro Truglio, is ahead, adding a +5 goal difference. Real España are in second place after defeating Victoria 4-0 at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula. UPN and Honduras Progreso stunned Saturday by defeating Motagua and Vida respectively, adding their first three points of the tournament. you can see: Scandal in Comayagua! Olimpia supports the “little hand” of Real Sociedad and starts terrorizing the Clausura

Olancho and Maratón added unity in a 2-2 draw at Estadio Juan Ramon Prive in Olancho. While the teams that lost in their first appearance and did not score were in the lower region: Motagua in seventh place, Vida in eighth place, Victoria in ninth place, and Real Sociedad in last place without points. decreases UPN conquered an unusual three points that kept them out of the relegation places. A 2-1 against Motagua keeps them in eighth place with 21 points. Honduras Progreso continues ninth, but those led by John Jairo Lopez reach 16 points after beating Vida. In last place, Real Sociedad sank by 10 units. Watch: Cumulative table, Clausura table 2023, scorers