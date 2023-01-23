Olimpia takes the lead at the start of the Clausura in Honduras and Real Sociedad plunges into the accumulated table

2023-01-22
after multiplication Olympia 5-0 In view of real community In the first round, the capital team went down to Royal Spain He is the new leader of the Final tournament.
The team, led by Pedro Truglio, is ahead, adding a +5 goal difference. Real España are in second place after defeating Victoria 4-0 at the Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula.
UPN and Honduras Progreso stunned Saturday by defeating Motagua and Vida respectively, adding their first three points of the tournament.
you can see: Scandal in Comayagua! Olimpia supports the “little hand” of Real Sociedad and starts terrorizing the Clausura
Olancho and Maratón added unity in a 2-2 draw at Estadio Juan Ramon Prive in Olancho. While the teams that lost in their first appearance and did not score were in the lower region: Motagua in seventh place, Vida in eighth place, Victoria in ninth place, and Real Sociedad in last place without points.
decreases
UPN conquered an unusual three points that kept them out of the relegation places. A 2-1 against Motagua keeps them in eighth place with 21 points.
Honduras Progreso continues ninth, but those led by John Jairo Lopez reach 16 points after beating Vida. In last place, Real Sociedad sank by 10 units.
the second day
The second day of the tournament games will be played every Wednesday, October 25, according to the National League calendar.
Starting at 2pm, Real Sociedad will host UPN at Estadio Francisco Martinez de Toccoa.
Four matches will be played at night, three of them at seven in the evening: Classic Motagua – Real Spain, Honduras Progreso – Olimpia and Marathon – Vida.
Finally, Victoria receives Olancho FC at the Sebino Stadium. This duel will begin at 7:30 pm to end the second day of the Clausura 2023.
